Bride Wears Her Toddler Down The Aisle In Stunning Wedding Photos

Fire and Gold Photography Dalton Mort wore her toddler in a wrap throughout her wedding ceremony -- a "fantastic idea" that led to great photos, said photographer Laura Schaefer.

Before her big day, Dalton Mort knew her wedding wouldn’t be complete without her daughter close by. The creative way she incorporated her little one made for gorgeous photos and a ceremony to remember.

For her summer wedding last year, Mort carried her daughter Ellora, who was just shy of 2 at the time, in a wrap on her back. She wore her daughter down the aisle and throughout her wedding ceremony.

Mort told HuffPost she knew the ceremony, which involved a full Roman Catholic Mass, would be long. And it would take place during her daughter’s naptime. Mort wanted Ellora to feel comfortable during the big day, and also wanted her close during the exchange of vows. The timing ended up being perfect.

“When we said our vows, I was holding her in my arms, which was great,” Mort said.

Fire and Gold Photography To incorporate her daughter into her wedding, Mort wore her toddler down the aisle and throughout the ceremony in a wrap.

After wearing her down the aisle and for the first 10 minutes of the ceremony, Mort took her daughter out of the wrap, nursed her and held her as she slept. Laura Schaefer of Fire and Gold Photography in Ohio, who is a friend of Mort’s, snapped photos of the memorable mother-daughter moment, which she shared on social media this month.

Schaefer said she thought Mort’s way of including Ellora was a “fantastic idea” that made the day easier for the little one and gave an interesting variation to the wedding.

“Wearing Ellie incorporated her in their wedding in a special, unique and meaningful way,” Schaefer said. “I was excited to capture photos of Dalton putting Ellie on while she was getting ready. It would be a unique twist on a bride putting on her veil, completing the bridal look.”

Fire and Gold Photography Laura Schaefer of Fire and Gold Photography said snapping pics of Mort getting her toddler wrapped was reminiscent of photos of brides putting on their veils.

Mort was already used to wearing Ellora before the wedding. Baby-wearing came naturally, as she has “big memories” of watching her mother wear her little brother when she was younger.

“At my baby shower, she actually gave me the sling that she wore him in when I was a child,” Mort said. “We have that, and it’s super special.”

For her walk down the aisle, Mort chose a colorful wrap from Oscha Slings.

Schaefer said she loved photographing her friend’s big day. She hopes the photos of Mort wearing Ellora in her wedding gown will inspire other brides to try something different on their big day.

“Do what is most natural and what fits your family and lifestyle,” Schaefer said. “And hey, it might just make for a great picture!”