Relationships

21 Photos Of Brides Sporting Suits And Looking So Damn Sharp

These brides can rock a wedding suit or tuxedo like nobody’s business.

These days, brides (and grooms) can walk down the aisle in whatever they please.

Some brides can’t wait to wear a wedding dress on the big day, while others might feel a heck of a lot more confident in a tailored jacket and a fancy pair of pants. If a gown just isn’t your thing, we say screw tradition and suit yourself — literally!

We’ve gathered 21 photos of brides who donned a suit or tuxedo at the wedding and looked damn good doing it. The dapper looks below might even inspire your own wedding attire:

1
Christine Doneé
2
Amy Gray Photography
3
Alea Lovely
4
Jodie C Photography
5
Sandra Tenuto Photography
6
Nicole Lenzen Photography
7
Amy Gray Photography
8
Chellise Michael Photography
9
Dana Pleasant Photography
10
Steph Grant Photography
11
JoyLovesFashion.com | Visuals By Raat
12
Erica Camille Productions
13
Steph Grant Photography
14
Steph Grant Photography
15
Studio XIII Photography
16
Michelle Arlotta Photography
17
Amy Faith Photography
18
Dana Pleasant Photography
19
Jonas Seaman
20
Erica Camille Productions
21
De Nueva Photography
Bridesmaids Who Rocked Pants
wedding bridesuitswedding attiretuxedos