21 Photos Of Brides Sporting Suits And Looking So Damn Sharp

These days, brides (and grooms) can walk down the aisle in whatever they please.
Some brides can’t wait to wear a wedding dress on the big day, while others might feel a heck of a lot more confident in a tailored jacket and a fancy pair of pants. If a gown just isn’t your thing, we say screw tradition and suit yourself — literally!
We’ve gathered 21 photos of brides who donned a suit or tuxedo at the wedding and looked damn good doing it. The dapper looks below might even inspire your own wedding attire:
