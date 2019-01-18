14 Photos Of Bridesmaids Rocking Pants And Looking Chic As Hell

For years, groomsmen were the ones wearing the pants at weddings. These days, bridesmaids are getting in on the fun too.
Traditionally, the bride will choose a dress (or assortment of dresses) for her attendants to wear. But if you think your ’maids would be better suited to a well-tailored suit? We say: To hell with tradition. And do your thing.
Get inspired by the photos below, which show bridesmaids and groomswomen stylishly sporting suits, tuxes, trousers, jumpsuits and more.
Mismatched Bridesmaids Dresses