Relationships

14 Photos Of Bridesmaids Rocking Pants And Looking Chic As Hell

From suits to tuxes to jumpsuits to trousers, these wedding party looks are SO rad.
By Kelsey Borresen
01/18/2019 05:45am ET

For years, groomsmen were the ones wearing the pants at weddings. These days, bridesmaids are getting in on the fun too.

Traditionally, the bride will choose a dress (or assortment of dresses) for her attendants to wear. But if you think your ’maids would be better suited to a well-tailored suit? We say: To hell with tradition. And do your thing.

Get inspired by the photos below, which show bridesmaids and groomswomen stylishly sporting suits, tuxes, trousers, jumpsuits and more.

1
Joshua Dwain
2
Melia Lucida
3
Jenn Tai
4
Alea Lovely
5
Hazel Photography
6
Pharris Photos
7
O'Malley Photographers
8
@gmphotographics/Instagram
9
David Jenkins Photography
10
Norman & Blake
11
Studio XIII Photography
12
Ariel Perry Photography
13
Steph Grant Photography
14
Chantel Marie
