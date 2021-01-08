Style & Beauty

18 Dresses That Say 'Bridgerton' Regency Fashion, But Make It 2021

Want to look like a Featherington or Bridgerton sister? We've got you covered.

Half the fun of watching Netflix’s “Bridgerton” is the over-the-top, delightfully decadent fashion.

The frothy Regency era rom-com series (produced by Shonda Rhimes) drops us into London high society during a “season,” a yearly tradition in which debutantes are presented at court to signal their readiness for marriage.

Naturally, they’re dressed to the nines. The series’ costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, brings the fashion of 19th century England back to life with vibrant colors; airy, era-specific silhouettes; tons of embroidery and lots of outlandish prints.

The Featherington sisters, Penelope, Prudence and Phillipa, are always dressed in bold prints and vibrant colors.
“It’s like a big ice cream sundae with all the toppings,” Mirojnick told WWD in a preview of the costumes in mid-December.

It’s a total feast for the eyes, especially in the middle of a pandemic. If you’re secretly pining to dress like a Featherington or Bridgerton sister while wearing your sweats and athleisure wear, you’re not alone.

According to online fashion store Lyst, searches for Regencycore have soared since the show premiered on Christmas Day: There’s been a 123% spike in searches for corsets and a 49% spike in pearl and feather headband searches. Searches for long gloves are up 23%, and searches for empire line dresses have jumped 93%.

Empire line dresses are in high demand since the premiere of Netflix's "Bridgerton."
You’re probably not going to slip on a super-embellished, empire-waisted gown any time soon, but who says you can’t have a little fun in a casual dress that’s reminiscent of the Regency era?

Below, we rounded up 18 dresses that Daphne Bridgerton & Co. would probably wear if they were living in 2021.

The Moonlight Dress
Selkie
Get the Selkie Moonlight Dress for $249.
Eggie Dahlia Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Get the Eggie Dahlia mini dress at Urban Outfitters for $79.
Floral Print Short Sleeve Organza Muse Dress
Target
Get the Wild Fable organza muse dress at Target for $25.
Faithful The Brand Dallia Mini Dress
Faithful The Brand
Get the Faithful the Brand Dallia mini dress at Shopbop for $209.
Vila Mini Dress With Grandad Collar
ASOS
Get the Vila mini dress with grandad collar at ASOS for $103.
LoveShackFancy Floral Print Maxi Dress
Bloomingdales
Get the LoveShackFancy Angie floral print maxi dress at Bloomingdales for $495.
All Eyes On You Midi Dress
Free People
Get the Free People All Eyes On You midi dress for $98.
Floral Print Dress
Zara
Get the floral print dress from Zara for $15.99 (sale price).
DÔEN Orelia Tiered Embroidered Tulle Maxi Dress
Net-A-Porter
Get the DÔEN Orelia tiered embroidered tulle maxi dress at Net-A-Porter for $199.20.
Puff-Sleeved Dress
H&M
Get the puff-sleeved dress for $9.99 at H&M (sale price).
Let Love Bloom Floral Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Get the Let Love Bloom floral mini dress from Nasty Gal for $40.
The Ellie Nap Dress
The Ellie Nap Dress
Get the Hill House Home Ellie nap dress for $125.
The Caviar Princess Dress
Selkie Collection
Get the Selkie Caviar Princess Dress for $249.
Jacquard Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Get the jacquard puff sleeve mini dress from Nasty Gal for $20 (sale price).
Rahi Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress
Shop Bop
Get the Rahi puff-sleeved mini dress at Shopbop for $119.
Fitted Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress
Fitted Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Get & Other Stories fitted puff-sleeved mini dress for $119.
Reformation Mica Dress
Mica Dress
Get the Reformation Mica dress for $278.
Sleeper Brigitte Midi Dress
Sleeper
Get the Sleeper Brigitte midi dress for $203.
