'Bridgerton' Star Jessica Madsen Reveals She's 'In Love With A Woman' In Pride Post

“Bridgerton” star Jessica Madsen is opening up about her love life in a heartfelt message celebrating Pride Month.

On Saturday, the actor revealed in an Instagram post that she’s “in love with a woman” and “loud about it and proud about it,” alongside a carousel of vibrant artwork honoring the LGBTQ+ community.

The post also included a selfie of Madsen posing with rainbow rhinestones under her eyes and wearing a bucket hat that said “love supreme.”

Many of Madsen’s “Bridgerton” co-stars left supportive comments about her declaration of love.

“Go baby girl! Love you,” wrote Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper in the Netflix series.

“Love youuuuuu,” said Hannah Dodd, who stars as Francesca Bridgerton in the show.

Madsen’s fans also praised her for representing her community.

“HAPPY PRIDE MONTH. Thank you for being a role model to all and just being you,” one person commented.

“You’re such a win for the community! Literally crying happy tears. It feels so good to be represented. SLAY QUEEN,” another wrote.

Madsen has previously hinted about her sexuality.

Last year, she shared a similar Instagram post for Pride Month, writing, “Bi the way…. Happy Pride month.” The post featured graphics that read, “Bisexuals are not ‘confused’” and “Bi AF.”