Kim Kardashian Freaks Out After 'Bridgerton’ Star Reveals Inadvertent Connection To Show

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan told Kim Kardashian about her inadvertent connection to the show and the reality TV personality couldn’t have been more thrilled.
Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix series, tweeted on Tuesday that the Kardashians “were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons” and a regular topic of conversation during fittings for the Regency-era drama.
She also claimed a link between her corset in the show and one made for Kardashian. “You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know,” Coughlan wrote.
Kardashian was beyond happy at the news.
“I am freaking out!!!!!” she responded, to Coughlan’s delight and astonishment, before asking if that made her “an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton.”
“Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas!” replied Coughlan, before jumping into character as her alter ego on the show: “Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable.”
With Regé-Jean Page not returning for the second series, who knows what could happen?
