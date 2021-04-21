Kim Kardashian Freaks Out After 'Bridgerton’ Star Reveals Inadvertent Connection To Show

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan told Kim Kardashian about her inadvertent connection to the show and the reality TV personality couldn’t have been more thrilled.

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix series, tweeted on Tuesday that the Kardashians “were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons” and a regular topic of conversation during fittings for the Regency-era drama.

She also claimed a link between her corset in the show and one made for Kardashian. “You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know,” Coughlan wrote.

Kardashian was beyond happy at the news.

“I am freaking out!!!!!” she responded, to Coughlan’s delight and astonishment, before asking if that made her “an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton.”

“Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas!” replied Coughlan, before jumping into character as her alter ego on the show: “Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable.”

Check out the exchange here:

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

Because I feel like she should know this — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

The three of us genuinely debate this all the time, I think Prudence and Phillipa are very Kourtney and Khloe cos they’re besties, and Pen is a very successful business woman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there’s that... — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!! 😉 https://t.co/pMDp15kVFp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable 💎 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

With Regé-Jean Page not returning for the second series, who knows what could happen?

Netflix’s official account seemed to warm to the idea:

Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I'll see what I can do! — Netflix (@netflix) April 20, 2021