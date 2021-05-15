'Bridgerton' Universe Expands With Upcoming Spinoff Focused On Young Queen Charlotte

The “Bridgerton” world is getting bigger.

Shondaland’s hit Netflix period drama will add a new limited series to its franchise that focuses on the origins and love life of a younger Queen Charlotte, Deadline reported Friday. Shonda Rhimes will write the prequel and serve as executive producer, alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

“Bridgerton,” which Netflix deemed its “biggest series ever,” is based on novels by Julia Quinn, though the reimagined Queen Charlotte was not featured in those books. The queen, who some historians believe had African ancestry, is portrayed by actor Golda Rosheuvel.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV told Deadline.

All Hail The Queen!



Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

The Regency drama is the first scripted Netlfix show to come out of the multi-year deal struck between the streaming service and Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland.

Netflix announced on Twitter on Friday that the new series will also feature the origin stories of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Chris Van Dusen, who served as the showrunner for season one — and who will fill the same role for the second season — said in a statement on Twitter that he “set out to make the period show I’ve always wanted to see.”

“I never could’ve anticipated how much the rest of the world also wanted to see it,” he added. “I’m deeply proud of this remarkable cast and incredible crew.”

Some news... !! With #Bridgerton, I set out to make the period show I’ve always wanted to see. I never could've anticipated how much the rest of the world also wanted to see it. I’m deeply proud of this remarkable cast and incredible crew... — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) May 14, 2021

Writer Jess Brownell was named showrunner for the show’s third and fourth seasons.

Last month, “Bridgerton” sent its fans into a frenzy when the show’s social media channels announced that the Duke of Hastings, played by fan favorite Regé-Jean Page, would not be returning for the second season.

The actor called his time playing the Duke, which he explained in interviews was intended as a single-season arc, a “pleasure and a privilege.”

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021