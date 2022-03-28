Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Bridgerton'

A new animated spinoff and a BBC period drama are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Bridgerton” is once again the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Set in Regency-era England, “Bridgerton” is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels, each of which focuses on one of the eight siblings in the wealthy Bridgerton family. The period drama returned for Season Two ― which centers on the eldest son, Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton ― on March 25, and has already been renewed for two more seasons.

Next in the ranking is the new baking competition show “Is It Cake?” Based on a popular 2020 meme, the show, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Mikey Day, challenges cake artists to create realistic-looking edible creations that resemble everyday objects.

"Bridgerton" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Bridgerton" on Netflix.

Other Netflix shows that premiered in March remain in the ranking, including the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources” and the thriller drama adaptation “Pieces of Her.”

As for shows that weren’t created or exclusively distributed by Netflix, the BBC period drama “Call the Midwife” rounds out the list at No. 10.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Call The Midwife”

9. “CoComelon”

8. “Human Resources” (Netflix)

7. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” (Netflix)

6. “Pieces of Her” (Netflix)

5. “The Last Kingdom” (Netflix)

4. “Good Girls”

3. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

2. “Is It Cake?” (Netflix)

1. “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Netflixbridgertonis it cake?

