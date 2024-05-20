This Steamy Romance Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Bridgerton” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The steamy Regency-era drama returned for season three on May 16 with the release of four new episodes. The subsequent four will be available on June 13. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, the series is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series.
The third season focuses on the characters of Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) and his friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has secretly loved him for years. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley return as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, as well as Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
“The Big Cigar” premiered on Apple TV+ on May 17. The biographical series centers around Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton and his escape from the FBI to Cuba in the 1970s.
André Holland plays Newton, with Tiffany Boone portraying his wife Gwen Fontaine. The show has received mixed reviews from critics so far.
The Investigation Discovery docuseries “Spacey Unmasked” is the second most popular show on Max at the moment.
Released on May 13, the two-part series dives into actor Kevin Spacey’s rise to fame and subsequent fall from grace amid troubling allegations of sexual assault. The show features interviews with individuals going on the record for the first time with new accusations.
“Outer Range” returned for a second season on Amazon Prime Video on May 15. The sci-fi neo-Western stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher coping with mysterious events as he struggles to maintain his land.
The series also features Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman and Noah Reid.
A new true-crime docuseries is trending on Hulu right now. “The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror” began streaming on May 16 and explores the crimes of Australian-American serial killer Christopher Wilder who abducted and killed at least a dozen young women and girls in 1984.
The three-part show focuses on one of Wilder’s victims, Tina Risico, who survived her kidnapping and decided to share her story for the first time in 40 years.