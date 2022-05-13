'Bridgerton' Family Member Replaced For Third Season Of Hit Netflix Show

What would Lady Whistledown make of it?

Ruby Stokes is leaving the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton.”

Her character Francesca Bridgerton, who only appeared sporadically in the first two seasons, will in the third outing of the regency period drama be played by Hannah Dodd, of “Anatomy of a Scandal” fame.

Stokes is off to star in Netflix’s upcoming “Lockwood & Co.” series, reported Deadline. The recasting could mean the younger Bridgerton sibling has a more prominent role in future, the outlet suggested.

