When “Bridgerton” debuted on Netflix in December 2020, viewers were quickly captivated by the Regency-era drama with its stacked cast, steamy romance storylines and stunning countryside backdrops. But for many, the real star was the fashion.

From statement-making puff sleeves to bold floral prints, Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels gives the fashions of the era a distinct, colorful look. Style watchers quickly gave the aeshetic a name: “Regencycore.”

Regencycore is all about corsets, ruffles, floral prints, empire waist gowns, statement sleeves, colorful fabrics, lace and opulent jewels. Think cottagecore, but more glam and dressed up.

Clearly, brands have taken taken note of this whimsical style, as there are countless dresses, bustier tops, accessories and more on the market that look like they’d fit perfectly on the Netflix show.

In honor of the “Bridgerton” season two premiere, we’ve rounded up some Regencycore-inspired fashions to add to your wardrobe.

The Ophelia dress
Hill House Home
Get it from Hill House Home for $175.
Liza top
Reformation
Get it from Reformation for $128.
Rosana floral tiered ruffle maxi dress
ASTR The Label
Get it from ASTR The Label for $99.
The Juliet top
Hill House Home
Get it from Hill House Home for $150.
ASOS Design Lozzy pointed ballet flats
ASOS
Get them from ASOS for $13.50.
The Ellie nap dress
Hill House Home
Get it from Hill House Home for $150.
Elle earrings
BaubleBar
Get it from BaubleBar for $42.
Club L London tie-detail corset top
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $40.
A Day in Paris babydoll dress
Lulus
Get it from Lulus for $68.
A long-sleeve twist-bust dress
ASTR The Label
Get it from ASTR The Label for $95.
ASOS Design Laura embellished pointed ballet flats
ASOS
Get them from ASOS for $22.
Express draped shoulder ribbed peplum sweater
Express
Get it from Express for $40.80.
Zest earrings
BaubleBar
Get it from BaubleBar for $58.
Free People Adella lace corset bra top
Free People
Get it from Saks for $36.
A metallic floral one-shoulder pleated romper
Express
Get it from Express for $98.
Endless Rose puff-sleeve textured floral blouse
Endless Rose
Get it from Neiman Marcus for $70.
ASOS Design empire waist velvet pleated maxi dress
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $80.
Sawtelle top
Reformation
Get it from Reformation for $148.
A short-sleeve cinched bust midi dress
ASTR The Label
Get it from ASTR The Label for $89.
A.L.C. Frankie corset T
A.L.C.
Get it from Neiman Marcus for $135.
