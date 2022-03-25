When “Bridgerton” debuted on Netflix in December 2020, viewers were quickly captivated by the Regency-era drama with its stacked cast, steamy romance storylines and stunning countryside backdrops. But for many, the real star was the fashion.

From statement-making puff sleeves to bold floral prints, Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels gives the fashions of the era a distinct, colorful look. Style watchers quickly gave the aeshetic a name: “Regencycore.”

Regencycore is all about corsets, ruffles, floral prints, empire waist gowns, statement sleeves, colorful fabrics, lace and opulent jewels. Think cottagecore, but more glam and dressed up.

Netflix "Bridgerton" on Netflix.

Clearly, brands have taken taken note of this whimsical style, as there are countless dresses, bustier tops, accessories and more on the market that look like they’d fit perfectly on the Netflix show.

In honor of the “Bridgerton” season two premiere, we’ve rounded up some Regencycore-inspired fashions to add to your wardrobe.

