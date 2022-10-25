Bridget Moynahan Reflects On 'Ruptured' Relationships As Tom Brady Rumors Swirl

Bridget Moynahan is taking time to reflect on past relationships amid reports that her ex, Tom Brady, is on the verge of ending his marriage.

On Saturday, Moynahan shared an Instagram screenshot of a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a New York-based marriage and family therapist, about why some relationships are not “meant to be mended.”

In the accompanying caption, the “Blue Bloods” and “Sex and the City” actor said it was unrealistic to always expect “beautiful closure” when it came to matters of the heart. She went on to note, however, that “some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons” came from “ruptured” unions.

“The relationship that doesn’t work out but teaches you something important about yourself,” she wrote.“The rupture that doesn’t get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours. There is value in getting comfortable in this space.”

Among those to comment on the post was fellow actor Alec Baldwin.

“In certain cases, I should have gotten out earlier,” Baldwin wrote. “Some of the most resonating discoveries come from solitude.”

Moynahan, who has been married to New York entrepreneur Andrew Frankel since 2015, didn’t specify which of her past relationships she may have been referring to.

Still, her Instagram post is garnering a higher-than-usual amount of attention given the speculation over the state of Brady’s 13-year marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Bridget Moynahan (left) and Tom Brady in 2005. Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

According to NBC News and other outlets, Brady and Bündchen each retained divorce lawyers earlier this month, though the megastar couple has not publicly confirmed or otherwise commented on the report.

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006. The exes share a 15-year-old son, Jack.

Since their split, Moynahan has publicly maintained that she and Brady remain on good terms. When promoting her 2019 book “Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes,” she opened up about the experience of co-parenting her son with the NFL superstar.

