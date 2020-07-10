Brie Larson Reminds Twitter That She Can SING

Brie Larson just kicked butt again ― but not as big-screen superhero Captain Marvel.

The Oscar-winning actor showed off her singing chops on a cover of Ariana Grande’s “Be Alright” that she posted to Twitter Thursday. (Watch it below.)

The no-frills version allowed Larson’s voice to shine, and the clip quickly accrued hundreds of thousands of views.

Larson has played covers of Grande hits before, and the “Avengers: Endgame” star also had her own brief singing career. In 2005 she released an album, “Finally Out of P.E.,” but sales were “underwhelming,” Billboard reported.

It appears Larson made the right career choice ― but she can still carry a tune.

