Brie Larson's 'Avengers: Endgame' Premiere Look Is Marvel-ous

Look, we get it. You’re busy, you have things to do besides scroll through red carpet photos. But do yourself a favor and just look at this one of Brie Larson.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Brie Larson at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22.

Larson attended the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night in a slinky, silk lavender custom Celine gown that could quiet even Hedi Slimane’s harshest initial critics.

Paired with a natural makeup look, a bold brow and a beachy lob, the outfit sent Twitter into a tailspin (or, to be more specific, a “spiral”).

This look shot me straight into a spiral last night and I'm pleased to announce that I haven't yet recovered! pic.twitter.com/ufLiNEXTdf — Maura Brannigan (@maura_brannigan) April 23, 2019

Fashion writer and editor Maura Brannigan summed it up pretty perfectly: “This look shot me straight into a spiral last night and I’m pleased to announce that I haven’t yet recovered!” she tweeted.

This look’s superpowers were not lost on Larson, makeup artist Nina Park or hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who each shared not one, not two, but three photos of the look on social media. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Larson’s jewelry, much like her co-star Scarlett Johansson’s, was influenced by the film’s all-important infinity stones.

Park confirmed the sentiment in her own Instagram caption about the jewels. “Subtle messaging,” she wrote.

Join us in marveling in this look, won’t you?

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images