Brie Larson Shares Glory With Her Stunt Doubles At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Brie Larson shared the spotlight with some of Hollywood’s overlooked action heroes on Monday’s broadcast of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In accepting her award for Best Fight, the “Captain Marvel” star took the stage with her stunt doubles, Renae Moneymaker and Joanna Bennett.

Larson thanked MTV and the fans for the honor, then shifted the attention to her colleagues. “I wanted to take this moment to really say thank you to the two women who are standing here beside me,” she said. “These are the women that trained me and were also the stunt doubles for ‘Captain Marvel.’ I could not have made this film without them. They are really the baseline of who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel.”

Bennett expressed her appreciation to Larson for the recognition.

“A big thank-you to Brie for acknowledging our role in this film,” she said. “It’s truly a rare acknowledgement and it means so much not only to both of us, but to the entire stunt community.”

Larson received the honor for a “Captain Marvel” fight scene with Minn-Erva. The actress was also nominated for Best Hero.

The superhero flick has grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide at the box office.