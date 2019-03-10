Brie Larson Surprises 'Captain Marvel' Moviegoers At New Jersey Theater

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson surprised fans when she showed up at a New Jersey movie theater at a showing on opening weekend.

Larson visited the AMC Clifton Commons theater Saturday afternoon, according to NJ.com, where she chatted with moviegoers, served popcorn and thanked them for seeing the film during opening weekend.

“I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself,” Larson joked as she walked into a theater to surprise fans. “Thank you so much for coming!”

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/TP7Nt8KkiE — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 10, 2019

“Captain Marvel” made history during its opening weekend, bringing in $153 million domestically and $455 million globally. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the blockbuster became the sixth largest worldwide debut ever and the biggest worldwide opening of all time for a female-fronted film.