Brie Larson Surprises 'Captain Marvel' Moviegoers At New Jersey Theater

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson surprised fans when she showed up at a New Jersey movie theater at a showing on opening weekend.
Larson visited the AMC Clifton Commons theater Saturday afternoon, according to NJ.com, where she chatted with moviegoers, served popcorn and thanked them for seeing the film during opening weekend.
“I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself,” Larson joked as she walked into a theater to surprise fans. “Thank you so much for coming!”
“Captain Marvel” made history during its opening weekend, bringing in $153 million domestically and $455 million globally. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the blockbuster became the sixth largest worldwide debut ever and the biggest worldwide opening of all time for a female-fronted film.
Larson has been delighting fans all over the world while she’s been promoting “Captain Marvel.” At the London premiere, Larson shared an incredibly sweet moment with a young fan, telling the 8-year-old girl dressed in “Captain Marvel” gear that she did the film for her.