Brie Larson Is 'Changed' After Becoming Part Of Surprise Comic-Con Engagement

Two fans turned their meet-and-greet with Brie Larson into a life-changing moment for themselves and the star last weekend.

John Chambrone and his boyfriend, Richard Owen, dropped by Ace Comic-Con in Chicago Oct. 12 in hopes of encountering Larson.

Before Chambrone finally got some face time with the “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” actor, however, he planned to seize the opportunity to propose to Owen at the same time.

The event’s photographer captured the moment that Chambrone dropped to one knee in front of Owen and presented him with a ring ― and Larson’s stunned (and unforced) expression is priceless.

Owen, of course, said yes.

ACE Universe

Calling it “the most epic moment of my life,” Chambrone said the proposal “could not have gone better” in a Facebook post after the event.

“We are both so happy that we have been crying on and off all night,” he wrote.

“I never in my life thought I would be this much in love with anyone, let alone want to marry them, but he truly is an amazing guy who shows me daily how much he loves me and I am crazy about him, too.”

Larson, who stars alongside Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx in December’s “Just Mercy,” was clearly moved by the experience, too.

On Sunday, she sent Chambrone and Owen her well wishes on Twitter.

Y’all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED. Much love to the happy couple!!!! https://t.co/UMc4WofFja — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 13, 2019

Later, Chambrone expressed his gratitude to Larson in an open letter he shared on Facebook. The proposal held a deeply personal significance, he said, as his first date with Owen was a screening of “Captain Marvel.”

“Ever since I was a kid, Carol Danvers has been my favorite character in the comics,” he wrote. “I met Richard earlier this year and once our eyes locked for the first time, we both knew we found our soulmates ... The movie meant a lot to us and I was so glad that he now shares my passion for the greatest superhero in all the known universes.”

“Thank you again for your incredible performance of my favorite hero,” he added. “Meeting you today, and being able to profess my love and commitment to my boyfriend in front of you truly meant the world to me, and to us!”