Brie Larson Is The Potty-Mouthed Elf On The Shelf You Don't Want To Cross

Introducing: “Brie in a Tree.”
“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson transformed herself into a potty-mouthed Elf on the Shelf while guest-hosting Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
But instead of spying on children for Santa, Larson’s take on the holiday tradition is only intent on keeping grown-ups in line.
And woe betide anyone who annoys her.
Check out Larson’s full monologue above.
