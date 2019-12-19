ENTERTAINMENT

Brie Larson Is The Potty-Mouthed Elf On The Shelf You Don't Want To Cross

"Brie in a Tree" is keeping a watchful eye over grown-ups this holiday season.

Introducing: “Brie in a Tree.”

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson transformed herself into a potty-mouthed Elf on the Shelf while guest-hosting Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!

But instead of spying on children for Santa, Larson’s take on the holiday tradition is only intent on keeping grown-ups in line.

And woe betide anyone who annoys her.

Check out Larson’s full monologue above.

