Brie Larson made a young fan’s night during the U.K. premiere of “Captain Marvel.”

The star of the upcoming film met a mini Captain Marvel, 8-year-old Illie, on Wednesday night. Illie, who attended the premiere with nonprofit organization The Female Lead, sported her very own Captain Marvel suit and carried around a microphone so she could interview the stars of the superhero movie.

“Are you running the carpet tonight?” a delighted Larson asked the young fan as she interviewed the movie star on the carpet.

Larson, 29, later posted a photo of herself and Illie to her Instagram with the caption: “I did it for you, superstar.”

Illie also brought a “Captain Marvel” comic book, which Larson autographed.

“Captain Marvel,” which is out in theaters on International Women’s Day on March 8, is the first female led and female co-directed film of the Marvel Universe. The story centers on Carol Danvers (Larson) as she becomes Captain Marvel after an intergalactic feud between two alien worlds takes over Earth.

Larson co-stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn and Jude Law.

“I think that what I’m excited about is the representation in this film, but [also] what that means to people, how they interpret it or in which ways they feel seen in this movie is up to them,” Larson told HuffPost UK on the red carpet. “I’m more excited to hear what those reasons are now that the movie is going to be coming out.”

Larson later retweeted a Marvel account that highlighted the adorable moment between her and Illie, writing, “She’s my hero!”

People on Twitter absolutely loved the wholesome moment.

“These movies matter,” one Twitter user wrote alongside pictures of Larson and Illie chatting on the red carpet. Another fan applauded Larson for “sitting on the floor in a ridiculously expensive dress to give a young fan an autograph.”

Scroll below to see more photos of the sweet moment between Larson and Illie.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson is interviewed by Illie, a fan.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Larson signs an autograph for Illie.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Larson and Illie chat before the U.K. premiere of "Captain Marvel."