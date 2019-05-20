Gwendoline Christie Correctly Predicted Iron Throne Winner 2 Years Before Finale

Haven’t seen the “Game of Thrones” series finale? Click away now or enter spoiler territory.

Our “Game of Thrones” watch(ing) has ended and, in a wild turn of events, Bran the Broken, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, has taken the throne.

Apparently, Gwendoline Christie, the actress who plays Brienne of Tarth, knew this entire damn time.

In an interview with “Extra” shared online in July 2017, Christie ― alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister ― guessed who she thought would take the Iron Throne.

“I’m wondering if it might be Bran,” said Christie to host Mario Lopez. “Just because we keep seeing the world from his perspective, don’t we? We keep seeing the visions. So, is he in the future projecting in the past?”

Coster-Waldau protests: “No, it doesn’t make sense,” which is hilarious to watch now because, um, yes it does make sense BECAUSE BRAN LITERALLY BECOMES KING.

If you’re thinking, “Of course she guessed correctly, she’s in the series finale!” you should know that Christie and Coster-Waldau had not seen the Season 8 scripts when this interview was filmed. The show’s production was incredibly secretive, so they had no way of knowing what the showrunners were up to.

Who knew that Brienne of Tarth is not only a knight, but also an all-knowing omniscient?! We bend the knee to her.