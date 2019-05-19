Brienne Writing Jaime Lannister's Story Had Fans Cracking Jokes

Turn back now if you’re trying to avoid “Game of Thrones” series finale spoilers!

Brienne of Tarth was one of the few main characters to have survived the many, many battles during the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” and appeared to be honored as a member of the small council for King Bran the Broken.

As such, she responsibly took on the job of documenting the history of Jaime Lannister.

Few can forget that Brienne and Jaime were both unlikely friends and lovers. The pair protected and respected one another over the years, with the latter culminating in one of Jaime’s final acts: his knighting Brienne as Ser Brienne. Jaime was later killed in the collapse of King’s Landing, in the arms of his sister and other lover, Cersei.

In what appears to be Brienne reciprocating Jaime’s act of generosity, she wrote in the book documenting the events that transpired after Robert Baratheon’s death, aptly called “A Song of Ice and Fire,” that Jaime died protecting his queen. Such an account helps amend the previous narrative that Jaime was merely a Kingslayer, as he was once known because he killed the Mad King Aerys in a secret attempt to save the people the king was intending to kill.

Brienne putting pen to paper was gratifying to some but very funny to many others as there were plenty of comparisons made to the female knight being a “blogger” as well as various other jokes. Here’s a selection of our favorites:

Ser Brienne of Tarth writing Jamie’s story. #GamesOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/LEsZP9hYfi — Kirsten West Savali (@KWestSavali) May 20, 2019

Whoever opens that book next after Brienne of “didn’t let the ink dry” Tarth, gone be like#GameofThrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/tSiNAT4oKn — Kate Mary (@katee_may1220) May 20, 2019

brienne tries to draw a chameleon from memory pic.twitter.com/4eb0wfxCmm — ellie sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) May 20, 2019

So this is what Brienne wrote in the back of the Book of Brothers.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GwE5Wk2TGi — ᴘʜᴀɴᴛᴀsᴍs (@PhantasmsFX) May 20, 2019

Brienne already posting her version of the final season to Tumblr. #GOT pic.twitter.com/804DJPWMoJ — Ryan “Tweets” McGee (@TVMcGee) May 20, 2019

This is the same energy to me pic.twitter.com/8giVxP2zdF — Ella Torres (@Ella_RTorres) May 20, 2019

can’t believe brienne of tarth became.....a blogger — Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 20, 2019

"and i couldn't help but wonder, maybe this game of thrones was no game after all" pic.twitter.com/vXWcWYrBKS — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 20, 2019