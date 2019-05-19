Brienne Writing Jaime Lannister's Story Had Fans Cracking Jokes

Turn back now if you’re trying to avoid “Game of Thrones” series finale spoilers!
Brienne of Tarth was one of the few main characters to have survived the many, many battles during the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” and appeared to be honored as a member of the small council for King Bran the Broken.
As such, she responsibly took on the job of documenting the history of Jaime Lannister.
Few can forget that Brienne and Jaime were both unlikely friends and lovers. The pair protected and respected one another over the years, with the latter culminating in one of Jaime’s final acts: his knighting Brienne as Ser Brienne. Jaime was later killed in the collapse of King’s Landing, in the arms of his sister and other lover, Cersei.
In what appears to be Brienne reciprocating Jaime’s act of generosity, she wrote in the book documenting the events that transpired after Robert Baratheon’s death, aptly called “A Song of Ice and Fire,” that Jaime died protecting his queen. Such an account helps amend the previous narrative that Jaime was merely a Kingslayer, as he was once known because he killed the Mad King Aerys in a secret attempt to save the people the king was intending to kill.
