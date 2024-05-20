Bright Light Bright Light’s New Album Celebrates Queer Joy And The Wisdom Of Age

Bright Light Bright Light regards his fifth studio album, “Enjoy Youth,” as a creative rebound as well as a middle finger to the ageism that pervades much of the music industry and the LGBTQ+ community.
“The first years during and after COVID-19 were energy-depleted for me. I know I’m not alone in that,” the pop musician, who grew up in Wales and is now based in New York, told HuffPost. “So this album, for me, is a reminder to cling to moments of joy and to perpetuate them for other people. It reflects the fact that I always try to hold onto optimism and lust for life in spite of everything.”
“I remember being told to lie about my age in my 20s, which was absurd,” he continued. “Here I am, at age 41 — much older than Jake Wesley Rogers, Chappell Roan and everyone else who is making waves at the moment — and I still have a career making pop music. It’s important for people to remember that you’re never too old to do something you love. Youth and the drive of life will never leave you if you hold onto them.”
In the 12 years since his debut album, Bright Light Bright Light ― real name Rod Thomas, who takes his stage moniker from a memorable scene in 1984’s “Gremlins” ― has established himself as a purveyor of hard-bodied, ’80s-inspired beats aimed at keeping dance floors packed and sweaty.
Along the way, he’s collaborated with Elton John, Alan Cumming and former Scissor Sisters frontman turned future Broadway composer Jake Shears. In 2019, he opened for Cher on the European leg of her Here We Go Again Tour.
Released last week, “Enjoy Youth” is Bright Light Bright Light’s first album since 2020’s “Fun City,” which had the misfortune of dropping during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The forced downtime led him to branch out into writing his first film score for the 2022 documentary “All Man: The International Male Story,” narrated by Matt Bomer.
Coming on the heels of that cinematic foray, “Enjoy Youth” will remind listeners that Bright Light Bright Light hasn’t lost his penchant for killer basslines and witty lyrics that reflect his queer sexuality. The album is a nonstop party, kicking off with “You Want My...,” which puts a sinister twist on the horny sentiments of George Michael’s 1987 smash, “I Want Your Sex.”
Other standouts include “I Don’t Know What I’m Gonna Do,” which recalls A-ha and the Pet Shop Boys, and the playful banger “Heartslap,” performed in duet with actor and musician Mykal Kilgore.
Watch the music video for “Heartslap” below.
But Bright Light Bright Light is hopeful listeners will find introspection amid the sonic euphoria, too. The record’s overriding message can be found on its midtempo title track, which is a tribute to his best friend, Janice, and features fellow musician Beth Hirsch on vocals.
“It’s my deep homage to a woman who changed my life ― without her, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “I get so bored of people fawning over celebrities. Celebrate your friends, celebrate the people who are actually iconic in your life, and help you see the world in a different way. They’re your celebrities.”
He went on to note: “I think it was Sasha Colby or Justin Vivian Bond who said they love the age they’re at because they’ve survived and they’re thriving. It’s a milestone and a triumph to have reached a certain age when a lot of people don’t. I think that’s a great perspective to have.”