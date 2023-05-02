What's Hot

PoliticsDonald Trumpbrigitte gabriel

GOP Pundit Mocked After Claiming Trump's Masculinity Intimidates Democrats

Conservative Brigitte Gabriel came in for a drubbing after asking, “Why are Democrats so intimidated by President Trump’s masculinity?”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A pro-Donald Trump pundit made a dubious argument about Democrats and the former president on Tuesday, and Twitter users had a lot to say about it.

Conservative Brigitte Gabriel, founder of the anti-Muslim group Act for America, took to Twitter to ask this rhetorical question: “Why are Democrats so intimidated by President Trump’s masculinity?”

Gabriel isn’t the first conservative trying to suggest that Trump is a real “Macho Man.”

Back in 2019, talk show host Glenn Beck suggested Trump was one of the last “male role models” and was thoroughly mocked online as well.

Twitter users were happy to respond to Gabriel’s question ― once they stopped laughing.

Gabriel’s tweet is part of a bizarre focus on masculinity among conservatives.

Later this month, insurrection-supporter Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will be publishing a book called “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need,” where he laments how gaming and masturbation have caused a decline of men’s unique virtues, like courage, independence and assertiveness.

Last April, now-fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson promoted the idea of “testicle tanning” to improve testosterone levels.

