StackCommerce

Wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, and it’s no surprise ― untangling a pair of knotted headphones is incredibly frustrating. There’s nothing worse than spending half your commute fiddling with tangled wires or getting them caught on everything at the gym.

Though most of us think of a pair of Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy buds when it comes to wireless headphones, we might not like their hefty price tag. If you’re looking to invest in a pair of quality wireless earbuds at a fraction of the price, then these Brio True Wireless Earbuds deliver.

StackCommerce

They’ll satisfy your need to drown out the hustle and bustle around you with their eight-hour battery life, which is longer than both Apple’s AirPods and Galaxy’s Buds. The Brio headphones can even last up 50 hours with their charging case.

Not only can they stay charged longer than competitors, but they’re also about a third of the price of AirPods and half the price of Galaxy Buds. With their sweatproof design and Bluetooth range, they’re a no-brainer for wearing on a run or at the gym. Even if you’re not spending a bunch of time working out, we can all agree it’s nice to be free of wires when you’re listening to music at home or during the workday.

These Brio True Wireless Earbuds are available for a limited time for only $64.99, 56% off their $149.95 retail price. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

FYI, HuffPost will receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brio True Wireless Earbuds (White) - $64.99



See Deal