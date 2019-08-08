A hot air balloon likeness of the “ Star Wars ” character wowed spectators in southwest England early Thursday at this year’s first mass ascent of Europe’s largest ballooning event. The festival runs until Sunday at the Ashton Court Estate.

Some 130 balloonists from around the world are participating in the 41st annual fiesta, which is free for visitors to attend. Mass ascents are scheduled at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time each day. They are all contingent on weather, however, as seen last year when the majority of the ascents were canceled.