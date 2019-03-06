Brit Hume of Fox News compared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to a child on Tuesday, and even belittled the freshman lawmaker as “adorable.”

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, the network’s senior political analyst speculated that longtime Democrats serving in the House were frustrated by elements of the progressive agenda, such as the Green New Deal.

“Whatever this stuff is, it makes a lot of news ― and that’s why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for all her callowness and arguable shallowness, is able to become so prominent,” Hume said. “She makes news.”

Then he added:

“She’s kinda compelling. She’s kinda adorable, sort of, in the way that a 5-year-old child can be adorable.”

“Yes,” agreed Carlson.

“At the moment, I think it’s fair to say, she is the de facto leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives,” Hume added.

Hume was surprised that Ocasio-Cortez’s “novelty” hadn’t worn off already and warned that she will “lead that party off a cliff.”

Hume’s insults appear to be turning into a network talking point. Last week, “Fox & Friends” co-host Pete Hegseth offered a similar take.