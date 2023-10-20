Huh? Fox News Analyst Goes Off-Script With Rave Review For Biden Speech

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden’s Thursday night Oval Office address earned high praise from an unlikely source: a Fox News pundit.

The network’s senior political analyst Brit Hume said “it may be remembered as one of the best, if not the best speeches of his presidency.”

Advertisement

“He was firm. He was unequivocal. He was strong, as he has been, particularly in recent days before he went to Israel and while he was over there,” the veteran conservative commentator said.

Hume also commended Biden for his emphasis on providing continued aid to Ukraine.

Hume: It may be remembered as one of the best if not the best speeches of his presidency. He was firm. He was strong pic.twitter.com/NjUaWCIJdF — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2023

In his Oval Office speech, the second of his presidency, Biden called for a $100 billion package to help both Israel and Ukraine defend themselves and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Biden has just returned from a trip to Israel in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and the country’s subsequent declaration of war against the militant group and relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip inhabited by more than 2 million Palestinians.

Advertisement

Biden’s speech was not as well received by others in the conservative media and at Fox News, which has devoted significant airtime to criticizing his visit to Israel and casting him as weak.

Sean Hannity, for example, complained it was “cliched.”

“I wanted to hear more about the barbaric brutality that took place in Israel,” he said.