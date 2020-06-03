Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised an “era of action” against racial inequality if he defeats President Donald Trump in November. But Fox News analyst Brit Hume dismissed Biden’s plan to reform the criminal justice system, calling it recycled “black grievance politics.”

Biden’s call to action comes amid widespread unrest following a white police officer killing George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last week.

“Let us vow to make this, at last, an era of action to reverse systemic racism with long overdue and concrete changes,” Biden said. “No more excuses. No more delays.”

Biden also slammed Trump’s divisive rhetoric and said he would “seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country — not use them for political gain.”

Hume was unimpressed.

“[Biden] had about two sentences or so in that speech of some length in which he expressed disapproval of the violence,” Hume said. “All the rest of it was the same black grievance politics that we’ve been hearing for decades now.”

“It was absolute boilerplate dressed up in some well-done rhetoric, but that’s really what it was,” he added.

Biden’s speech sounded like something from 1968, Hume said:

Brit: Has any country on earth tried harder to right the racial wrongs as this country has? If it has, I’d like to know which it is because I don’t know if that’s the case. pic.twitter.com/iHTnaJPyv1 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 3, 2020