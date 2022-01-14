Fox News' Brit Hume Panned For Very Poorly Timed Jan. 6 Tweet

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume got a Twitter dragging Wednesday over a tweet that aged poorly almost immediately.

“Here’s a thought. Let’s base our view on whether 1/6 was an ‘insurrection’ on whether those arrested are charged with insurrection. So far, none has been,” the conservative commentator wrote, sharing a link to a Wall Street Journal opinion post that he apparently disagreed with about calling the Jan. 6 Capitol attack “what it was: a violent insurrection.”

Here's a thought. Let's base our view on whether 1/6 was an "insurrection" on whether those arrested are charged with insurrection. So far, none has been. https://t.co/szsAGU3bz0 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 13, 2022

Within a few hours of Hume’s post, news broke that 11 members of the right-wing Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, had been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the attack on the Capitol. It’s the most serious charge yet in the sprawling investigation, which has seen more than 700 people charged.

Both seditious conspiracy and insurrection against the government are serious federal crimes, though seditious conspiracy actually holds more severe penalties than insurrection — up to 20 years imprisonment. Charges of insurrection or incitement of insurrection involve fines and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Hume later shared a link to the Oath Keepers news but did not directly address whether it had altered his thinking about how to define the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

Twitter users’ reactions to his initial tweet have been compiled below.

Seditious Conspiracy is a more serious charge than Insurrection. pic.twitter.com/X4MDXlmlMe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2022

Is seditious conspiracy close enough Brit? — David Pakman (@dpakman) January 13, 2022

Stewart Rhodes and 10 others were just charged with seditious conspiracy. https://t.co/z8MQJis8lF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 13, 2022

Tweets that didn’t age…even an hour. https://t.co/YmUiXUImgQ — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 13, 2022

"Alexa, who has the worst timing ever on Twitter?" https://t.co/VLTvx9PDl8 — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) January 13, 2022

You can only call it an insurrection if it comes from the insurrection region of France. https://t.co/NKG3wcZU52 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 13, 2022

Let’s not call Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan “wars” because the US hasn’t declared war since WWII. https://t.co/jLb1iqnDBB — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 13, 2022