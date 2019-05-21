Fox News senior analyst Brit Hume says he’s been impressed by Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whom the network hosted for a town hall event on Sunday night.

“I think Pete Buttigieg is the most impressive, by far, candidate in terms of just raw political talent in the Democratic field,” he said on Monday. “And, he may be the most impressive candidate I’ve seen since the emergence of Barack Obama.”

He praised Buttigieg for being “comfortable on the big stage” and “fast on his feet.”

Chris Wallace not the only one at Fox impressed by @PeteButtigieg. Here is @brithume lavishing praise on the mayor: "most impressive, by far, candidate, in terms of just raw political talent in the Dem field." Hasn't seen anyone like it "since the emergence of Barack Obama." pic.twitter.com/ZM8IDrJob6 — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) May 21, 2019

The comments about Buttigieg come a day after Hume fired back at President Donald Trump, who questioned Fox News for even hosting the Democrat.

Trump said the network was “wasting airtime” and “moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems.”

Hume hit back on Twitter:

Say this for Buttigieg. He’s willing to be questioned by Chris Wallace, something you’ve barely done since you’ve been president. Oh, and covering candidates of both parties is part of the job of a news channel. https://t.co/D8yQE2kfYF — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 20, 2019