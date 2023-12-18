“Traveling in Paris, this bottle was great to have. Refill it any time and save money, not having to buy bottled water. A must have when traveling.” — Scott Hodgin



”I bought this for my daughter to take to school. Wasn’t sure if the filter would make much difference, but it does! Our water tastes a little like dirt for most of the summer, and this filter makes the water taste like ― water!” — Heather Goodwin

“I love the [Night Sky] color and price! I really got a deal because I normally buy a 24 or 34 pack of water bottles. So instead I upgraded to my own filtered water wherever I go now. I just have to change the filter every 2 months.” — Xololtzin Huerta

“No more water bottles! Eco friendly, easy to use. My favorite purchase on Amazon. I bring this everywhere I go. My tap water filters flawlessly with this bottle. Highly reccomend.” — Rachael

“Having a water bottle with a filter means you can get filtered water everywhere you go. I love that I’m not using single use plastic bottles that will pollute the earth and water sources. I have managed to get a few of my friends to convert to this type of water bottle. The filters last a very long time. I have never changed a filter because it wasn’t doing its job. I change my filters every few months just for hygienic reasons. The bottle doesn’t leak, it’s light, and it’s easy to take everywhere.” — Flora & Fauna Lady