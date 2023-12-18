HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
This leakproof, filtering Brita water bottle is a real winner among water bottles — and it’s the lowest price it’s been all year at up to 44% off.
The bottle’s built-in filter ensures you can have tip-top quality water anywhere, without having to go through steps like using an external filter before adding it to your bottle. You can add water directly from the tap and enjoy filtered water straight away. The replaceable filter is ingeniously stored inside the straw, so you don’t even waste any precious capacity your bottle. The filter will also make your water taste and smell better — most notably, less like chlorine.
Plus, the bottle lid is leakproof, and the filter also makes it a great option for traveling, so you don’t have to spend extra money on disposable water bottles to get clean water. (In fact, Brita says this can replace up to 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles per year.)
Another reason I’m majorly impressed by the Brita water bottle? It’s sleek, despite holding 26 ounces of water. It’s thin enough to fit into backpacks and cup holders, making it more practical than bulky water bottles that provide hydration but are more difficult to transport with ease since they don’t fit into standard holders or sleeves.
An added bonus: It’s dishwasher-safe on the top shelf, too, so you don’t have to worry about hand-washing it. I’m convinced this would make a great last-minute gift, since it’ll arrive before Christmas if you order soon! It’s also a great way to kick off hydration goals in the new year. It’s on steep sale in a night sky blue and a blush pink color.
Brita recommends that you switch the filter out after 40 gallons of water, or which is approximately two months of regular use. You can find replacement filters on Amazon.
Amazon reviewers are gushing about their Brita water bottles, awarding them 4.6 out of 5 stars, with thousands of five-star reviews for each color. Check out what they have to say:
“Traveling in Paris, this bottle was great to have. Refill it any time and save money, not having to buy bottled water. A must have when traveling.” — Scott Hodgin
”I bought this for my daughter to take to school. Wasn’t sure if the filter would make much difference, but it does! Our water tastes a little like dirt for most of the summer, and this filter makes the water taste like ― water!” — Heather Goodwin
“I love the [Night Sky] color and price! I really got a deal because I normally buy a 24 or 34 pack of water bottles. So instead I upgraded to my own filtered water wherever I go now. I just have to change the filter every 2 months.” — Xololtzin Huerta
“No more water bottles! Eco friendly, easy to use. My favorite purchase on Amazon. I bring this everywhere I go. My tap water filters flawlessly with this bottle. Highly reccomend.” — Rachael
“Having a water bottle with a filter means you can get filtered water everywhere you go. I love that I’m not using single use plastic bottles that will pollute the earth and water sources. I have managed to get a few of my friends to convert to this type of water bottle. The filters last a very long time. I have never changed a filter because it wasn’t doing its job. I change my filters every few months just for hygienic reasons. The bottle doesn’t leak, it’s light, and it’s easy to take everywhere.” — Flora & Fauna Lady