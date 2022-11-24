Major British Airports Set To Phase Out Liquid Limit In Hand Luggage

Major British airports are reportedly set to phase out a rule prohibiting liquids exceeding 3.4 ounces (100 ml) in hand luggages by 2024.

Passengers will also no longer be required to remove their electronic devices, including laptops, from their bags.

The Times of London was first to report the news.

New CT scanners using 3D technology are set to be installed in main U.K. airports by the summer of 2024, which would allow for the rules to be relaxed.

The move is set to lower waiting times at airports and also reduce the use of plastic since passengers will no longer have to separate their liquids in a quart-sized bag.

In the U.S., passengers who have signed up for TSA pre-check go through an expedited screening process and do not need to remove their shoes, laptops and liquids from their bags. They are still required to abide by the limit on liquids.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has already bought 300 CT scanners and plans to add on over 1,230 in its inventory, according to The Washington Post. But while U.S. airports are rolling out the technology, the limit around liquids will likely stay in place given the long process it would take to determine whether they contain explosives.

Currently, only certain passengers are granted an exception to bring on liquids exceeding the normal limit. These oversized liquid containers, however, have to undergo an additional check, with officers placing them in an explosive detection device. Doing this for every passenger would add to waiting times.

The liquid limit rule was introduced in 2006 after authorities managed to stop a planned attack by al-Qaeda which intended to target seven planes departing from Heathrow Airport for North America with liquid explosives disguised as soft drinks.