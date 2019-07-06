Getty Images/Getty Images Sir Kim Darroch, left, has been Britain's ambassador to the U.S. since 2016.

Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., Sir Kim Darroch, reportedly described Donald Trump as “inept” and at risk of ending his presidency in “disgrace.”

An unprecedented leak of recent official diplomatic cables, reported by the Mail on Sunday, revealed Sir Kim’s frank views on the U.S. leader.

In one excoriating message, seen by the Mail, Sir Kim is said to have written: “We don’t really believe [Trump’s] Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

The Foreign Office told the Mail that, like all ambassadors, Sir Kim was paid to express his views candidly and that the leak amounted to “mischievous behaviour.”

Nonetheless, the disclosure of highly sensitive cables between the British embassy in Washington and Downing Street could strain the so-called “special relationship” between the U.K. and the U.S.

It also raises questions about leaks at the heart of government and of the morale of the civil service.

The publication of extracts from the cables on Sunday could also prompt a direct response from Trump himself.

Sir Kim, 65, has been Britain’s “man in Washington” since January 2016, 10 months before Trump’s election victory. He was previously the U.K.’s representative to the European Union and a national security adviser.