British Election Exit Poll Predicts Win For Conservative Party

The Conservative Party appeared set to win Britain’s general election late Thursday, according to the results of the country’s main exit poll.

Conservatives scored 368 seats, with Labour netting just 191, giving the Conservatives an expectedly large majority of 86 seats. The Scottish National Party won 55 seats, the centrist Liberal Democrats won 13, and smaller parties picked up a handful of others.

Brexit has been central to the campaign of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is pushing to leave the European Union by the end of January and called the election in hopes of shoring up conservative support. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, favors holding a second referendum.

But with funding for the country’s National Health Service and other essential services at stake, Brexit was far from the only issue on voters’ minds as they stood in queue on a soggy day.

In the U.K., broadcasters are prohibited by law from analyzing voting results until after the polls close at 10 p.m. local time. The exit poll, which is jointly funded by the largest broadcasters, gives journalists fodder for discussion until the final tally is announced, which will likely be early Friday morning.

The poll, however, is known for its accuracy.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.