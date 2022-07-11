British Olympic Superstar Mo Farah Reveals He Was Trafficked As A Child

In the past, Farah has said he moved with his parents from Somalia as refugees. But, in fact, his parents never visited Britain, he said. His mother lives with his two brothers on their family farm in northern Somalia. His father was killed amid civil violence when Farah was 4.

He didn’t go to school in Britain until he was 12. Farah soon became a track star and the foster child of a Somali family. He said running saved him.

“I still miss my real family, but from that moment everything got better,” he recalled to the BBC.