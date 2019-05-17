The British Royal Family Is Looking For Someone To Manage Its Social Media

Hear ye, hear ye!

Queen Elizabeth II is looking to hire an “innovative” social media guru “with creative flair” to join her communications team working out of Buckingham Palace. The job entails managing daily postings on the royal family’s website and various social media channels.

The royal household posted a job listing on Thursday for a digital communications officer, a role that pays an annual salary of around $38,000, depending on experience. The ideal candidate will have stellar writing and photography skills, social media management experience and thrive in “managing a varied proactive and reactive workload,” the listing says.

“This is your opportunity to use your digital expertise to deliver the exceptional,” the posting continues, describing a role that involves covering events like state visits or royal engagements.

Oh, and Buckingham Palace offers free lunch, too.

This is not the first time the British royal family has searched for a communications expert to guide their foray into the likes of Instagram and Facebook. In 2016, the royals sought a head of digital engagement to launch and maintain the queen’s social media accounts.

The royal family’s communications department is continuing to expand its social media presence, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launching their official Instagram account last month. The duo became Guinness World Record holders after the account became the fastest-ever to attract 1 million followers. It only took six hours.