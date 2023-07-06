Britney Spears was reportedly assaulted in Las Vegas on Wednesday when a security team member for NBA star Victor Wembanyama allegedly hit her in the face. Spears has filed a police report accusing the security guard of battery.

Las Vegas authorities confirmed the incident to Rolling Stone in a statement from the Las Vegas Office of Public Information on Thursday.

“On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation,” it stated. “The incident has been documented on a police report, and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

The statement supports initial reports from TMZ, which claimed the incident occurred outside the restaurant Catch at the Aria Hotel around 8:30 p.m., where fans were swarming Spears and Wembanyama.

Spears reportedly spotted Wembanyama while making her way to the restaurant entrance and walked over to try and get a photo with him.

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. The singer's team recently filed a police report after an incident occurred involving a security guard for NBA player Victor Wembanyama outside a restaurant in Las Vegas. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After she tapped the NBA star on the shoulder, Spears’ face made contact with the hand of the director of team security for the San Antonio Spurs, knocking her glasses off her face and causing her to fall to the ground, according to a police report.

Spears then collected herself and apparently made her way inside the restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari, according to TMZ’s witnesses. The security detail reportedly came over to explain the situation to Spears, who accepted his apology.

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first-round draft pick Victor Wembanyama handles the ball following an introductory news conference in San Antonio Saturday, June 24, 2023. Eric Gay via Associated Press

Spears’ security team then discussed the incident with the Spurs security lead at length before her team later filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department accusing the security guard of battery.