Britney Spears was reportedly assaulted in Las Vegas on Wednesday when a security team member for NBA star Victor Wembanyama allegedly hit her in the face. Spears has filed a police report accusing the security guard of battery.
Las Vegas authorities confirmed the incident to Rolling Stone in a statement from the Las Vegas Office of Public Information on Thursday.
“On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation,” it stated. “The incident has been documented on a police report, and no arrest or citations have been issued.”
The statement supports initial reports from TMZ, which claimed the incident occurred outside the restaurant Catch at the Aria Hotel around 8:30 p.m., where fans were swarming Spears and Wembanyama.
Spears reportedly spotted Wembanyama while making her way to the restaurant entrance and walked over to try and get a photo with him.
After she tapped the NBA star on the shoulder, Spears’ face made contact with the hand of the director of team security for the San Antonio Spurs, knocking her glasses off her face and causing her to fall to the ground, according to a police report.
Spears then collected herself and apparently made her way inside the restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari, according to TMZ’s witnesses. The security detail reportedly came over to explain the situation to Spears, who accepted his apology.
Spears’ security team then discussed the incident with the Spurs security lead at length before her team later filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department accusing the security guard of battery.
