Britney Spears Tweaks 'Baby One More Time' In Coronavirus Plea

Britney Spears mined her past to urge fans to stay at home in the present.

The pop star posted a tweet Tuesday with a cartoon of her in her “Baby One More Time” music video outfit as she holds up a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. The 1998 song’s lyric “My loneliness is killing me” has been changed to “My loneliness is saving me!” The hashtag reads, “#StayHome.”

Enough said 😜🧼🧼🌸🌸🌸🌸 and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!! #WorldHealthDay #ThanksHealthHeroes pic.twitter.com/L8EctjHwAG — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 7, 2020

The “Toxic” singer, marking World Health Day amid the coronavirus pandemic, wrote: “Thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time !!!!”

Fans applauded the entertainer.

