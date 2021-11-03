Britney Spears Blames Mother For Conservatorship

Britney Spears is now blaming her mother for the conservatorship that gave her father legal control over her for 13 years.

Her father, Jamie Spears, asked the court this week to immediately disband the controversial agreement ahead of a court date. The pop star posted on Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the end of the conservatorship, saying she would “smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”

Then she tore into her mother, Lynne Spears, and accused her of hatching the idea of a guardianship.

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Spears wrote in a since-deleted post reported on by several outlets. “I will never get those years back ... she secretly ruined my life.”

“You know exactly what you did,” she added, directly addressing her mother. “My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

A judge suspended Jamie Spears as a conservator in September, after his daughter made stunning allegations of abuse. The court was expected to rule on the permanent dissolution of the guardianship this month.

Britney Spears warned her family in October that she still wanted justice, even though the conservatorship was likely to end.