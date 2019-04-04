Britney Spears Gets Support From Loved Ones (Even Kevin Federline) For Seeking Treatment

Britney Spears’ family and friends know she’ll be stronger than yesterday after the pop star’s treatment at a mental health facility.

Spears decided to seek help for emotional distress by checking in to an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” facility this week amid her father’s ongoing and “life-threatening” health issues, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

The singer revealed she’d be taking a little “me time” in an Instagram post shared before the news broke. Now, those closest to her are sending messages of love and support on social media.

Spears’ boyfriend of nearly three years, Sam Asghari, was the first to address the situation publicly, sharing Spears’ Instagram post on his account, and adding in a caption that he’s “inspired” by her decision to get help.

“It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” he wrote, adding the hashtag ”#stronger,” presumably a reference to Spears’ hit song, which he once called his favorite.

Spears’ has refrained from posting anything on social media about Asghari for months, and fans wonder whether the two remain together. Previously, she frequently posted videos of them working out, dancing and cuddling.

Spears on Friday announced she’d be taking an “indefinite work hiatus” to help care for her father. Despite rumors of a split with Asghari, the two have reportedly been in contact this week and are still very much a couple, according to The Blast.

J. Merritt via Getty Images Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018.

Spears’ family has also rallied around her, with mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn sending good vibes.

Lynne Spears, who reportedly reconciled with ex-husband Jamie in 2010 eight years after their divorce, shared an inspirational quote on Instagram on Friday.

“No matter how bad things are right now. No matter how stuck you feel. No matter how many days you’ve spent crying,” the quote read. “No matter how many days you’ve spent wishing things were different. No matter how hopeless and depressed you feel. I promise you won’t feel this way forever. Keep going.”

Jamie Lynn Spears, a “Zoey 101” alum, also paid tribute to her big sister with a “Women Crush Wednesday” throwback post of the two stepping off a school bus together.

“Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Even Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, who battled her in court for child support, issued a statement through his attorney.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way,” attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told “Entertainment Tonight.” “He wishes everyone well.”

Federline is reportedly looking after the couple’s two children, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, while she is away.