Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Sam Asghari Filing For Divorce

Britney Spears wants everyone to know her split with Sam Asghari is “nobody’s business.”

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote Friday in an Instagram post.

The statement came a day after Asghari asked “everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.” The former model and fitness trainer initiated divorce proceedings with Spears on Wednesday after 14 months of marriage and nearly seven years together.

“I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!” Spears wrote Friday.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!” she continued. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

The “Toxic” singer explained that she’s been trained to mask her emotions for most of her life and thus hasn’t been publicly vulnerable about the divorce. Spears ominously added that if she wasn’t her “dad’s strong soldier,” she would have been “sent away” to “get fixed by doctors.”

She added, “You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

Spears and Asghari were married in June 2022 at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Spears was alluding to the conservatorship overseen by her father, which prevented her from controlling her finances, career and bodily autonomy. She and Asghari celebrated its dissolution in 2021 while the #FreeBritney movement online reached a fever pitch.

The couple started dating a few months after filming Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and got engaged shortly before her legal victory. Asghari publicly supported his wife throughout the ordeal and later described their 2022 wedding as a “fairy tale.”

Sources told TMZ on Wednesday that Asghari recently confronted Spears about allegedly cheating on him and moved out of their home as a result. Insiders also alleged to Page Six that Spears physically assaulted him after seemingly regular screaming matches.

Asghari denounced those claims as “disgusting,” however before Spears showered her “incredible husband” with praise. Perhaps most notably, the couple reportedly signed an airtight prenup in Spears’ favor. As it stands, the singer wants to “be as strong as I can.”