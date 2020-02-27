Britney Spears Shares Shocking Video: 'You Can Hear Where I Broke My Foot Here'

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram video is painful to watch.

On Wednesday, the pop superstar shared a short clip of herself dancing to the Kings of Leon song “Sex on Fire” in a rehearsal studio.

At first glance, the video looks a lot like others she’s posted over the years ― that is, until the very end, when an audible snap is heard and she tumbles to the floor.

Turns out, the moment was more serious than it appears. According to Spears, the sound was her foot fracturing.

True to form, however, she laughed it off in the accompanying caption, noting, “Sorry it’s kind of loud!!!!!”

It’s unclear exactly where and when the video was shot. On Feb. 18, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari shared a photo of himself with Spears in a hospital gown, apparently seeking treatment for the injury.

“Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off,” Asghari wrote.

Spears’ video had been viewed more than 5 million times as of Thursday morning, drawing comments and condolences from a host of celebrities.

“OMG BRIT,” Olympic skater Adam Rippon wrote. “I broke my foot the same way except with less hair whipping and more crying.”

Added actor Selma Blair: “You are adorable. And that is full on buzz kill. Recover well angel.”

Aside from injury, Spears has appeared in a sunny mood as of late. Though she kept a low profile for much of 2019 amid a series of personal and professional woes, her recent social media posts show her practicing yoga and enjoying a tropical beach vacation.