More bombshell revelations are rolling out from Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir.

Just days after fans were surprised to learn the pop star had an abortion when she was dating Justin Timberlake, The Sun reported the book also addresses a longtime rumor that she was unfaithful during her relationship with the singer.

In “The Woman in Me,” Spears reportedly confesses to cheating on Timberlake with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson.

She said she cheated on Timberlake after finding out that he had slept around behind her back.

“We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” she shared of her brief fling with Robson, who later famously accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing him as a child in an HBO documentary.

The “Toxic” crooner said that Timberlake subsequently “agreed to move past” her cheating, adding that she was “loyal to Justin” for years “with that one exception.”

Spears went on to claim in the book that Timberlake was also unfaithful during their three-year long relationship.

She wrote that the Grammy winner cheated on her with “another celebrity,” but refused to spill the woman’s name because she is now “married with children.”

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated from 1999-2002. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage) Denise Truscello via Getty Images

Though the “Gimme More” singer didn’t cough up a name, eagle-eyed fans have since speculated that the unidentified woman could be singer Nicole Appleton from English girl group “All Saints” after an old newspaper clipping began making rounds across social media.

The clipping showed Timberlake and Appleton in the back of a car together after a boozy night out in 2000.

Spears, 41, and Timberlake, 42, became one of Hollywood’s most famous couples when they dated from 1999-2002.

Gossip that Spears’ infidelity ended their relationship kicked off after Timberlake released the hit breakup tune “Cry Me a River” following their split.

A woman with blonde hair was notably featured in the song’s music video, leading to speculation that Spears had stepped out on Timberlake.

Spears later welcomed two sons — Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 — with her second husband, Kevin Federline, whom she married in 2004.

Timberlake went on to tie the knot with actor Jessica Biel in 2012. The pair share two sons; Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

On Tuesday, People revealed another major tidbit from Spears’ memoir. In the book, she alleges that Timberlake convinced her to get an abortion during their relationship because he “wasn’t happy” about her pregnancy and thought they were “too young.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” Spears reportedly wrote. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

She added: “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”