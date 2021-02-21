'Ted Cruz' Makes The 'SNL' Apology Scene With A Pina Colada And 'Britney Spears'

A line-up of familiar characters who need to apologize trooped into fictional talk show “Oops You Did It Again,” hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open. Cue Aidy Bryant’s Sen. Ted Cruz hoisting a pina colada, sporting vacation corn rows and pulling a suitcase.

Asked if he had a tan (from his tone-deaf trip to Cancun), “Cruz” responded: “I just cried myself red over my fellow Texans.” He admitted he’s in a “bit of hot water” — which is something “no one in Texas has.”

But Bryant’s Cruz denies that he’s a coward. “Would a coward have the cojones to blame his actions on his young daughters?” he asks.

“Would you like to apologize?” asked Spears.

“Absolutely,” he responded. “I deeply regret my actions over the last couple days — mostly flying United.”

Pete Davidson turned up as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to face the music on bad reporting of nursing home and hospital COVID deaths.“I said I was sorry,” noted the grumpy governor.

Still, “Cuomo” pointed out to “Cruz’: “I am a man; you are a clown.”

Cecily Strong played caustic Gina Carano, who was bounced from her role on “The Mandalorian” after her social media posts compared politics in America now to Nazi Germany.

“Carano” said she wasn’t there to apologize. But she admitted: “I never would have made that Nazi comparison if I’d known everybody was going to be so Nazi about it.”

Check it out in the video up top.