Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Ducking Question About Conservatorship

Newly liberated Britney Spears called out Christina Aguilera Friday after Aguilera dodged a question concerning Spears’ successful battle last week to end a 13-year conservatorship that gave her father legal control of her life.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!” Spears responded on Instagram Stories to a clip of Aguilera refusing to speak up Thursday at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

Aguilera was asked by a reporter if she and Spears had “any communication” or if they were going to “celebrate” Spears’ emancipation.

Aguilera hesitated, and her publicist piped up to answer: “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight.”

Aguilera then said: “I can’t … but I’m happy for her.”

Britney calling out Xtina in her IG story 💀 pic.twitter.com/QN0XOvCiRs — grant👨🏻‍🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) November 20, 2021

That clearly wasn’t good enough for Spears.

She noted: “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … yes I do matter!!!!!”

Aguilera did speak up for Spears back in June.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera tweeted with an old photograph of the two of them as children.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Aguilera did not immediately respond to Spears’ comments Friday.

The singers were cast members together on the The All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1994.