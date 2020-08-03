Britney Spears' Dad Calls #FreeBritney Movement 'A Joke,' Defends Conservatorship

The 68-year-old also shared that he loves his daughter and that the conservatorship is “our business.”

“It’s private,” he said.

Britney’s father speaking out amid the controversy comes on the heels of his other two children, Bryan and Jamie Lynn Spears, also chiming in publicly on the matter.

During an appearance on the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast last month, Bryan Spears claimed that his sister’s conservatorship is “a great thing for our family.”