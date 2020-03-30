Britney Spears' Connection To This 'Tiger King' Docuseries Star Is Truly Wild

If you’ve tuned in to the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” then strap in because have we got some trivia for you.

Over the weekend, one of the main players in the series ― which dropped on the streaming service earlier this month ― was discovered to have had a connection to none other than Miss Britney Spears.

Mahamayavi Bhagavan Kevin Antle, aka Doc Antle, as we meet him in “Tiger King” was once on stage with Spears, specifically during her famous 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Britney Spears during 2001 MTV VMA Awards at Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, New York, United States.

The director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and self-described big cat conservationist was the caretaker for the tiger seen onstage with the pop star.

This revelation went viral after an image of the trio was posted on Twitter:

Britney Spears before the VMAs.



With Doc Antle.



Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/CoqsoUmovB — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) March 30, 2020

While “Tiger King” primarily follows the antic of Joseph “Joe Exotic” Schreibvogel Maldonado-Passage, Doc Antle is featured prominently and wasn’t too happy about it.

The series gives viewers a look at his unusual lifestyle, which includes plenty of wild animals and several, uh, girlfriends who live on his property with him. According to Women’s Health, Antle has said of the documentary that he was “disappointed” to have been included in the docuseries and that Joe Exotic is “not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach.”

You can watch “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” now on Netflix.