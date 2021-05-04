Britney Spears is no fan of the recent films about her life.

On Monday, the pop star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram calling the documentaries exploring her father’s controversial court-ordered conservatorship over her estate and the hostile treatment she’s received from the press as “so hypocritical” because “they criticize the media and then do the same thing.”

“Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life ... ,” she wrote. “I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative ??”

“Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????” asked Spears, whose comments were posted alongside a video of herself dancing.

Spears also directly addressed claims made by her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield about not controlling her own social media accounts, writing: “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

Check out the post here:

Spears did not name the documentaries she was alluding to in her post.

However, the BBC released “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship” online over the weekend.

In March, Spears said she was “embarrassed” by how she’d been portrayed in the New York Times-produced “Framing Britney Spears” released in February.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” the pop star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I cried for two weeks and well...I still cry sometimes.”

A Netflix documentary about Spears is also in the works.

Spears will speak in court next month about the conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008 after a string of public incidents culminated with the shaving of her head in front of paparazzi photographers.