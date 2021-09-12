Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears announced Sunday that she is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after more than four years of dating.

The pop superstar posted a video on her Instagram account in which she flashed a massive, sparkling ring.

In the video, Asghari asks, “Do you like it?” An enthusiastic Spears responds, “Yes.”

“I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” Spears wrote in the caption.

Asghari also shared the news on his account, posting a photo of himself and Spears kissing as she holds up her ring finger.

Fans speculated that Asghari was planning on popping the question after he posted a photo of an engagement ring to his Instagram Story on Friday, only to delete it shortly after, according to TMZ.

He claimed his account was hacked, but reversed course on Sunday afternoon, teasing fans on Instagram with the message, “Biggest news....can’t wait to share.”

Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, told People he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen told the outlet.

Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, first met on the set of Spears’ 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.”

The news of Spears’ engagement comes shortly after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end the conservatorship that has controlled nearly every aspect of her life since 2008.

In a rare public statement about her conservatorship in July, which drew increased attention to her case, Spears said she had not been allowed to “get married and have a baby.”

Ashgari has consistently shown his support for the #FreeBritney movement amid her legal battle, and Spears praised him on Instagram last month for sticking with her “through the hardest years of my life.”

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, who is the father of her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James. She also wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, but they annulled the marriage after 55 hours.