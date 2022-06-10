Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Arrested Trying To Crash Her Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ ex-husband partook in some truly toxic behavior on Thursday, crashing the preparations for the pop star’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

Jason Alexander (no connection to the “Seinfeld” actor) live-streamed the bizarre incident on Instagram from Spears’ property in Thousand Oaks, California, where the wedding was reportedly slated to take place later in the day.

Advertisement

In the videos, he can be heard asking, “Where’s Britney at?” and saying he’s there to “crash the wedding” but also claiming that Spears invited him. At other points, he says of Spears, “She’s my first wife, my only wife” and refers to the planned nuptials as a “bullshit wedding.”

Police responded to a call of trespassing at the property, TMZ was the first to report. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told NBC News it had arrested Alexander on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant from 2016.

Jason Alexander, left, and Britney Spears Chris Farina via Getty Images and Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends who married in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours. She later married Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children.

Advertisement